Iran's state TV declares incumbent President Hassan Rouhani winner of presidential election

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) " Iran's state TV declares incumbent President Hassan Rouhani winner of presidential election.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

