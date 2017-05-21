6:54pm Sun 21 May
In draft of speech, Trump using softer language about Islam

WASHINGTON (AP) " President Donald Trump is casting the fight against radicalism in the Muslim world as a battle between good and evil.

A draft of the speech Trump is to deliver Sunday in Saudi Arabia abandons some of the harsh anti-Muslim rhetoric of his presidential campaign. The Associated Press obtained the draft.

In this early version of the speech, Trump urges Arab leaders to drive out terrorists from places of worship. And he envisions new partnerships with traditional allies in the Middle East.

Notably, the president's speech doesn't touch on democracy and human rights. Arab leaders often view those topics as moralizing by the U.S. Instead, Trump promotes the more limited goals of peace and stability.

White House officials say the speech remains a work in progress.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

