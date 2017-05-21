RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) " Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia, opening first trip abroad as president under cloud of domestic controversies.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) " Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia, opening first trip abroad as president under cloud of domestic controversies.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 21 May 2017 17:45:10 Processing Time: 38ms