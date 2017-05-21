3:34pm Sun 21 May
Iran says incumbent President Hassan Rouhani leads in initial vote count in presidential election

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) " Iran says incumbent President Hassan Rouhani leads in initial vote count in presidential election.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

