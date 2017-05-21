Shocking footage emerges of school employee grabbing, lifting student by the neck

By Matthew Wright

A Woodland Hills School District staff member is headed to trial for allegedly assaulting a student.

Joseph Golden III, 50, appeared in court Thursday on charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child after a video showed him lifting a student by the neck at Rankin Promise School in Rankin, Pennsylvania.

Surveillance video capturing the April 12 incident shows a 13-year-old boy walking down the hallways of the alternative education program for students with academic and behavior issues.

As he nears Golden it is unclear what action provokes the behavioral specialist but the Verona, Pennsylvania native is soon seen grabbing the student by the shoulders, the Daily Mail reported.

Golden then proceeds to lift the boy by the neck twice and carries him back down the hallway.

Allegheny County Police charged Golden on May 9 but his lawyer asserts that the specialist was just doing his job.

"From what I saw, all he did was grab him and take him down the hall. He didn't choke him, defense attorney Pat Thomassey told KDKA.

"He picked him up around the neck and shoulder. The kid didn't go to the hospital, he didn't go to the doctor, he told the principal he wasn't hurt.

"This isn't a simple assault. I don't understand."

The attorney added that the student had been causing trouble during the school day, prompting the employee to act.

"This young man left class two or three times and he returned him two or three times, and finally the kid said, 'I'm going to do what I want,'" Thomassey said.

- Daily Mail