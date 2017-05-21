Rights commission: Journalist kidnapped in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) " Mexico's National Human Rights Commission is urging authorities to locate a journalist and media executive abducted in the southern state of Michoacan amid a wave of media slayings in recent weeks.

Salvador Adame is reportedly the owner and director of the local channel 6TV.

The rights commission says he was grabbed by armed men and forced into a vehicle Thursday night in the city of Nueva Italia, part of a violence-plagued region known as the "Tierra Caliente" or "Hot Lands."

In a statement Friday, it also called on Michoacan officials to protect Adame's family and his co-workers at 6TV.

On Monday prominent journalist Javier Valdez was murdered in the northern city of Culiacan, Sinaloa state. He is one of six journalists to be killed in Mexico since early March.