'My stomach went topsy-turvy': Mum married a paedophile

She was only 13 when her life was turned upside down. But 21 years on, Maria, whose name we have changed, has opened up about the night she witnessed her mother's husband sexually abusing an underage boy, her foster brother.

Talking to news.com.au's Corrine Barraclough, Maria relives the horror years where her mother was living with a man who would later be found to be a paedophile.

Maria's mother had two failed marriages before falling lonely and reaching out in a local Australian newspaper to find love.

A month after dating a new man, Maria's mum and her partner got engaged before he moved in with Maria, her mum and her brothers.

"When I first met him, my stomach went topsy-turvy. He made me feel uncomfortable but I didn't know why, then," she told news.com.au.

The years rolled by but it wasn't until Maria was 13 when she witnessed what would change her and her family's life forever.

"I'd crept downstairs for a drink in the middle of the night. We'd always been told to stay in bed and not go downstairs during the night, so I was moving as quietly as I possibly could," she told news.com.au.

"The foster boy was allowed to stay up, which I thought was strange because we were the same age.

"I looked in the lounge room and the boy was on the floor with my mum's husband. I felt sick.

"I was shaking. I moved back to my bedroom as quietly as I could. I thought about going into my mum's bedroom and waking her so she could see for herself, but there was a squeaky door on the way and I knew it would alert him.

"The next day, I got up and went to school. I told no one. So when the boy ran away from school, I knew why.

"Mum's husband was arrested and the cops said she couldn't see him anymore. Then one night I questioned why there was an extra plate in the oven. The next day I was sent to live with my dad.

"My mum tried to defend her husband."

According to Maria, her mum tried to accuse the foster child of lying.

Her mum's husband pleaded guilty after finding out Maria was a witness at his trial.

Despite being sentenced to four years in jail, her mother is still with him, something that leaves Maria furious.

Maria says she hasn't spoken to her mother in three years and no longer wants her in her life.

"She should have chosen us kids over him."

Maria remains angry that her mother would never let her and her siblings see their biological father, someone who they love and have now restored their relationship with.

While you could forgive Maria for losing faith in men, she said her biological father and the father of her children have restored her believe.

"They [men] are not all the same and they're not all evil monsters. I help online now with fathers who are alienated from their children. I know how it feels as a child, and I know how hard it was for my dad.

"No mother has that right to keep children away from their father. She kept me away from my father, and brought evil into our home. I will never forgive her. I never want to speak to her again."

