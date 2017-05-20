Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) " Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" " President Donald Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster; Reps. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, and Elijah Cummings, D-Md.; Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" " To be announced.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" " Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" " Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn.
___
"Fox News Sunday" " Secretary of State Rex Tillerson; Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.
