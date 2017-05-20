Qantas flight turns back after flames seen coming from engine

A Qantas jet travelling between the United States and Melbourne had to turn back to Los Angeles after sparks and flames were seen coming from an engine.

The incident happened onboard a A380 about two hours out of LAX airport, the Sydney Morning Herald has reported.

The aircraft had been due in Melbourne this morning, but the pilot was forced to return to LAX after one of four engines failed. It touched down in LA about 3am local time.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is gathering information tail before deciding whether an investigation was warranted.

Rob D posted an image of the plane on Twitter and wrote: "Flight94 to Melb returned to LAX with sparks coming from an engine & now being inspected."

Qantas flight #QF94 (A380 VH-OQB) from Los Angeles to Melbourne returned to Los Angeles earlier after engine #4 reportedly caught fire. pic.twitter.com/4AUdR1O2YH — Brendan Grainger (@S118869) May 20, 2017

Passenger Darren Sudgen, told News Limited he heard a loud noise as the engine failed.

"There was an explosion from outside. We saw flames and sparks flying past the window," Sudgen said.

He said passengers were asked to spend the night inside LAX while they awaiting the next available flight.

- NZ Herald