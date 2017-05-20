10:40am Sun 21 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Grand jury doesn't indict officer for fatally shooting teen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) " A grand jury has voted not to indict a white Columbus police officer for fatally shooting a black 13-year-old boy after a suspected robbery last year.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2qCWPmM ) a Franklin County grand jury voted Friday not to indict Officer Bryon Mason in the September 2016 shooting of Tyre King. Police say Mason shot the teen after he pulled a BB gun from his waistband during a foot pursuit.

Police have said Tyre was in a group of young men who had robbed a man of $10 at gunpoint.

The shooting of Tyre has prompted protests in Columbus and disruptions at city council meetings.

The newspaper reports Mason has been involved in three previous shootings, including one that was fatal. He's now assigned to the department's narcotics unit.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 21 May 2017 11:28:36 Processing Time: 24ms