10:40am Sun 21 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Former FBI Director James Comey to testify in open session before Senate intelligence committee

WASHINGTON (AP) " Former FBI Director James Comey to testify in open session before Senate intelligence committee.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 21 May 2017 11:27:26 Processing Time: 19ms