The Latest: Person who disrupted flight to Hawaii detained

HONOLULU (AP) " The Latest on a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu (all times local):

12:31 p.m.

A person who caused a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu has been detained.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly was briefed on the incident involving American Airlines Flight 31, which landed at 11:35 a.m. in Honolulu.

The flight crew requested law enforcement officers meet the plane upon landing.

No other information about the disturbance was immediately available.

A Homeland Security tweet says there are no other reports of disruptions to flights, but the department continues to "monitor all flights out of an abundance of caution."

___

12:09 p.m.

Law enforcement officers were requested to meet a plane that landed Friday in Honolulu because of a passenger disturbance.

American Airlines spokeswoman Katie Cody said Flight 31 from Los Angeles landed in Honolulu at 11:35 a.m.

She said the crew requested law enforcement meet the plane upon landing because of a "passenger disturbance." She referred further questions to FBI, saying "We're still figuring out all the details."

There were 181 passengers and six crew members, she said. She was not aware of injuries.