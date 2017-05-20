Prosecutor clears SWAT officer in fatal shooting

HERNDON, Va. (AP) " A prosecutor says he won't bring charges against a SWAT officer who fatally shot a man in Virginia earlier this year.
Police say 32-year-old Mohammad Azim Doudzai had shot and wounded his two brothers and set his townhouse on fire Jan. 16 before police were called. Doudzai's roommate was also trapped in a smoke-filled bathroom.
Commonwealth's Attorney Ray Morrogh released a report Friday in which he said that Master Police Officer Lance Guckenberger fired three shots from a sniper position at Doudzai, who was high on cocaine and nitrous oxide. Doudzai was struck all three times, but the report says he continued to wield a knife before eventually succumbing to his injuries.
The report concluded that Doudzai's roommate may well have died if Guckenberger had not taken action.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings