Trump nominates K.T. McFarland for ambassador to Singapore

WASHINGTON (AP) " President Donald Trump has nominated a top national security adviser to President Donald Trump to be his envoy to Singapore.

K.T. McFarland came into the White House as a deputy to Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Flynn was asked to resign in February amid revelations that he misled senior administration officials about his contacts with Russian government officials.

The White House confirmed McFarland's move in a statement Friday, saying, "K.T.'s work in developing policies that put American interests first will have a lasting impact."

McFarland had been working as a Fox News analyst before joining Trump's national security team. She previously worked for three Republican presidents " Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan.

The position is pending Senate confirmation.