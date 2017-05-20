10:11am Sun 21 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Trump nominates K.T. McFarland for ambassador to Singapore

WASHINGTON (AP) " President Donald Trump has nominated a top national security adviser to President Donald Trump to be his envoy to Singapore.

K.T. McFarland came into the White House as a deputy to Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Flynn was asked to resign in February amid revelations that he misled senior administration officials about his contacts with Russian government officials.

The White House confirmed McFarland's move in a statement Friday, saying, "K.T.'s work in developing policies that put American interests first will have a lasting impact."

McFarland had been working as a Fox News analyst before joining Trump's national security team. She previously worked for three Republican presidents " Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan.

The position is pending Senate confirmation.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 21 May 2017 11:01:28 Processing Time: 29ms