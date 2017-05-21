The Latest: Trump to call for unity in fight vs. radicalism

WASHINGTON (AP) " The Latest on President Donald Trump's trip to Saudi Arabia (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump will issue a call for unity in the fight against radicalism in the Muslim world, casting the challenge as a "battle between good and evil."

According to a draft of the speech obtained by The Associated Press, Trump will abandon some of the harsh anti-Muslim rhetoric of his campaign when he addresses the leaders of Arab and Muslim nations in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The speech envisions new partnerships with America's traditional allies in the Middle East. It noticeably refrains from mentioning democracy and human rights " topics Arab leaders often view as U.S. moralizing " in favor of the more limited goals of peace and stability.

The White House says this is not a final draft and it could change leading up to Sunday's speech.

__

2:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump has departed for his maiden overseas trip as president amid the controversy surrounding investigations into whether his campaign associates collaborated with Russia to sway the election.

Air Force One departed Friday from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, outside Washington, with the president, first lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as well as a group of senior advisers and journalists covering the trip.

The president's first stop on the trip is Saudi Arabia, where he'll address a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders.

The president also plans to travel to Israel, the Vatican, Brussels and Sicily.