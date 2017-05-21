9:34am Sun 21 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Draft of Trump's speech to Muslim leaders calls for coalition against extremism in 'battle between good and evil'

WASHINGTON (AP) " Draft of Trump's speech to Muslim leaders calls for coalition against extremism in 'battle between good and evil'

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 21 May 2017 09:35:15 Processing Time: 19ms