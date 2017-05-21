2-year-old rescued from hot car; North Carolina mom charged

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) " A North Carolina police officer rescued a 2-year-old boy left inside a hot car, and the child's mother is facing charges.

News outlets quote Greenville police as saying that after bystanders were unable to help, they called police. An officer slid his hand inside a partially open window, unlocked the door and got the child out. The officer took the child inside to cool him down before he was taken to a hospital.

According to police, temperatures inside the car reached between 104 and 116 degrees. Outside it was 88 degrees.

Authorities say 21-year-old Ashley Garris is charged with misdemeanor child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Garris is free on bond. Court records don't indicate whether she has an attorney.