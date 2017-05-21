How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday

U.S. stocks closed broadly higher Friday, extending the market's modest gains from the day before. Industrial companies led the gainers as investors cheered solid earnings from Deere & Co. and other companies. Banks and materials stocks also rose sharply. Energy companies climbed along with the price of crude oil.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 16.01 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,381.73.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 141.82 points, or 0.7 percent, to 20,804.84.

The Nasdaq composite added 28.57, or 0.5 percent, to 6,083.70.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks picked up 6.25 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,367.33.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 9.17 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Dow fell 91.77 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Nasdaq fell 37.53 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 fell 15.44 points, or 1.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 rose 142.90 points, or 6.4 percent.

The Dow rose 1,042.24 points, or 5.3 percent.

The Nasdaq rose 700.59 points, or 13 percent.

The Russell 2000 rose 10.20 points, or 0.8 percent.