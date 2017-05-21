The Latest: Turkish melee in Washington left injuries, shock

WASHINGTON (AP) " The Latest on the violence outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington, D.C. (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Concussions, broken and loose teeth, headaches, and a popped blood vessel in the eye.

Those are some of the injuries demonstrators say they suffered after being beaten by members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security detail. The clash happened outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington on Tuesday.

One victim says she was told she had a brain injury and that it could take up to six weeks to recover. Lucy Usoyan of Arlington, Virginia, said she never thought violence would happen over the demonstration "because it's American soil."

Tuesday's incident isn't the first time violence accompanied a visit by a Turkish leader to the U.S. Last year, violence erupted outside Erdogan's appearance at a nuclear security summit in Washington. There have also been scuffles at the United Nations.

3:15 a.m.

An unseemly incident during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent visit to Washington is adding to U.S.-Turkish tensions.

The U.S. says it summoned Turkey's ambassador to the State Department to raise concerns about Erdogan's security detail, seen on video violently breaking up a protest earlier this week outside the Turkish ambassador's residence.

Still, the Trump administration is facing growing calls to respond even more forcefully. The U.S. concedes that it released two Turkish presidential guards after holding them briefly after the incident. They were released under a globally recognized custom under which nations don't arrest members of a visiting president's delegation.

The tensions between the allies are also compounded by a growing spat over U.S. support for Kurdish fighters in Syria. Turkey considers them to be terrorists who threaten Turkey.