'Real Housewives' stars celebrate restaurant's grand opening

EAST HANOVER, N.J. (AP) " "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars have received the red carpet treatment at the grand opening of a co-star's Italian restaurant.

NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2rAnXQM ) reports owner Joe Gorga and his sister, Teresa Giudice (joo-DEE'-chay), celebrated the opening of Gorga's Homemade Pasta and Pizza on Thursday.

Gorga says the restaurant is a tribute to his mother, who died in March.

Other cast members who attended the opening include Danielle Staub, Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania. Flicker and Catania recently opened a gym near the restaurant.

Gorga owns a construction and real estate development business. His wife, Melissa Gorga, runs a Montclair clothing boutique.

Bravo hasn't announced when the show's eighth season will return.

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

