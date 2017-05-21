7:22am Sun 21 May
The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending May 18, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

2. Malibu, Miley Cyrus

3. I'm the One (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne), DJ Khaled

4. HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar

5. Believer, Imagine Dragons

6. Sign of the Times, Harry Styles

7. Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

8. That's What I Like, Bruno Mars

9. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt

10. Issues, Julia Michaels

Top Albums

1. Harry Styles, Harry Styles

2. Vol. 2 Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol 2. (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

3. Welcome Home, Zac Brown Band

4. From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

5. After Laughter, Paramore

6. DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

7. bloom, Machine Gun Kelly

8. Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix, Vol. 1 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

9. Superunknown (20th Anniversary), Soundgarden

10. , Ed Sheeran

