7:05am Sun 21 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Police: Body dumped along Texas road after hearse stolen

BRYAN, Texas (AP) " Authorities in Texas say a hearse was stolen when its driver stopped at a fast-food restaurant and the body in the back later was found dumped on the side of a road.

Police in Bryan, about 90 miles northwest of Houston, say an employee of a funeral home stopped for a bite early Friday and a person jumped into the hearse while it was unattended and drove away.

The body that was in the vehicle was found by a passer-by about an hour and a half later, along with the gurney that it was on.

The body was placed along the side of a rural road a few miles away from the restaurant.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the hearse remains missing.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 21 May 2017 07:51:27 Processing Time: 75ms