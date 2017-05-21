6:02am Sun 21 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

New York Times reports Trump told Russians the firing of 'nut job' Comey eased pressure on him

WASHINGTON (AP) " New York Times reports Trump told Russians the firing of 'nut job' Comey eased pressure on him.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 21 May 2017 06:49:25 Processing Time: 21ms