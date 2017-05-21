4:14am Sun 21 May
Prosecutor won't charge officer in shooting after collision

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) " A prosecutor says a North Carolina police officer acted lawfully when he shot and killed a man after a vehicle collision.

District Attorney Andrew Murray's letter Friday says Josue Javier Diaz was shot on Jan. 26. The undercover Charlotte police officer wasn't named, nor were their races disclosed.

The officer says his unmarked vehicle was sideswiped by a truck driven by Diaz, so he followed and they eventually got out of their vehicles. The officer says Diaz raised a handgun. Witnesses say Diaz fired. Spent cartridges were found in his revolver.

Seven civilian witnesses were interviewed, along with Diaz's passenger.

Murray found that Diaz "was armed with a firearm and aggressively approaching" the officer.

The prosecutor says the use of force was justified and the officer won't face charges.

