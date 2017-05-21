Recalls this week: coffee presses, travel mugs, bicycles

About 85,000 coffee presses are being recalled because they can simply break during normal use, posing a laceration hazard to consumers. Other recalled consumer products this week include travel mugs and bicycles.

Here's a more detailed look:

COFFEE PRESSES

DETAILS: Bialetti coffee presses with a glass beaker in a plastic frame with a stainless steel metal plunger. The Bialetti icon and logo are printed on each side of the frame and "Bialetti" is printed on the top of the plunger. The date stamp of March 2017 or earlier is printed on the underside of the plunger in a dial date code. Dial date codes are read from the center of the circle outward. The two numbers in the center of the circle represent the year of production. The arrow in the circle points to the month of production on the outer circle. They were sold at Fred Meyer, Kroger, Ross, Target, HomeGoods and other specialty and grocery stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from July 2016 through March 2017.

WHY: The glass beakers can break during normal use, posing a laceration hazard to users.

INCIDENTS: Three reports of the glass beakers breaking and cutting fingers, resulting in two consumers needing stitches.

HOW MANY: About 85,000 in the U.S. and about 300 were sold in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Bradshaw International at 800-421-6290 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit www.bradshawintl.com and click on "Recalls."

TRAVEL MUGS

DETAILS: Michaels private brand Celebrate It ceramic travel mugs with a silicone lid. They were sold at Michael's stores nationwide from March 2017 through April 2017 .The travel mugs have four designs: Motherhood the greatest adventure (lime green lid), MOM (lime green lid), Blue floral (turquoise lid), Pink floral (pink lid). Only ceramic mugs with SKU number 508992 and UPC code 886946619458 printed on a label on the bottom of the mugs are included in the recall.

WHY: The mug's lid does not fit securely and can cause liquids to leak from the bottom of the lid when tilted, posing a burn hazard. Also, the mug does not have a silicone hand wrap so consumers could burn their hands on the side walls of the mug.

INCIDENTS: One report of the lid leaking. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 27,000.

FOR MORE: Call Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.michaels.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page.

BICYCLES

DETAILS: VanMoof B and S series bicycles sold at Aika Trading, Calhoun Cycle, Orange Pedal, The Garage OTR, Seattle E-bike and other bicycle stores nationwide and online from January 2014 through December 2016. Details on the specific model numbers for the bikes can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/VanMoof-Recalls-Bicycles .

WHY: The front fender bolts do not break when an object gets stuck between the front tire and the front fender/mud guard, posing fall and impact hazards.

INCIDENTS: Two reports of riders injured when road objects created an obstruction between the bike fender and the front wheel. In both instances, the fender remained intact, because the stainless steel fender bolts did not break off. One instance resulted in bruises, scratches and a broken arm. In the second instance, the rider suffered a concussion.

HOW MANY: 375 units.

FOR MORE: Call VanMoof at 855-623-6673.from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to fenderbolt@vanmoof.com, or visit www.vanmoof.com or support.vanmoof.com on the top-right of the homepage of the website next to the language menu.

KITEBOARD CONTROL SYSTEMS

DETAILS: Stainless steel POWER BRACKET SEAT (PBS) and the lower front line that connects with the landing line on the Overdrive 1X Recoil with Fireball or Quickloop, Overdrive 1X Trimlite with Fireball or Quickloop, 1X Trimlite with Fireball or Quickloop and the Chaos 1X Control system models. The PBS is used as a stopping point for one of the flying lines while allowing the activation of the 1X security landing line. Model numbers included in the recall are: KS7CSODFR, KS7CSODQR, KS7CSODFC, KS7CSODQC, KS7CSFXFC, KS7CSFXQC and KS7CSCHFX. Only models with "2017 1X" printed on a cloth tab attached to the bungee line restrainers at the end of the bars are included in this recall. Watersports stores nationwide from July 2016 through March 2017.

WHY: The point of connection between the lower front line with the landing line can break, causing a loss of kite control, posing injury and fall hazards.

INCIDENTS: Six reports of the stainless steel PBS component breaking. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 2,900.

FOR MORE: Call Cabrinha at 808-893-0286 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. HT (Hawaii Time) Monday through Friday or visit www.cabrinhakites.com and click on the "Safety Alert."

PLUSH TOYS

DETAILS: Oliver the Bear, Chewie the English Bulldog, and Charlotte the Fox model plush toys. Each of these toys has a sewn-in label with the words "DOUGLAS the cuddle toy." Specialty toy and gift stores nationwide from July 2014 to April 2017. Also distributed by UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation (UHCCF) to various individuals and organizations.

WHY: The plastic eyes on the plush toys can detach, posing a choking hazard.

INCIDENTS: Two reports of the plastic eyes detaching or loosening. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 25,000.

FOR MORE: Call Douglas at 800-276-4029 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.douglastoys.com and click on Product Recall at the bottom of the page.

MUGS

DETAILS: Pier 1 Imports Chalk Note Mugs that can be written on with chalk. "Stoneware" and "Pier 1 Imports" are printed on the bottom of the mug. Sold at Pier 1 Imports stores nationwide and online at Pier1.com from March 2016 through April 2017.

WHY: The mugs can crack when filled with hot liquid, posing a burn hazard to users.

INCIDENTS: Eight reports of mugs cracking when filled with a hot liquid. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 15,300 in the U.S. and about 900 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Pier 1 Imports at 855-513-5140 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Sunday or visit www.pier1.com and click on "Product Notes & Recalls" at the bottom of the page.