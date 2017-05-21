North Korea links nuclear advances to hostile US policy

UNITED NATIONS (AP) " North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the country will rapidly strengthen its nuclear strike capability as long as the United States maintains its "hostile policy" toward the country.

Kim In Ryong also dismisses allegations that North Korea was behind the recent global cyberattacks as "ridiculous," saying "whenever something strange happens it is the stereotype way of the United States and the hostile forces" to launch a campaign deliberately linking it to Pyongyang.

He told a news conference Friday that if the Trump administration wants peace on the Korean Peninsula it should replace the Armistice Agreement that ended the 1950-53 Korean War with a peace accord and stop its anti-North Korea policy.

Kim said this U.S. policy is "the root cause of all problems."