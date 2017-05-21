2:41am Sun 21 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Prosecutors: Suspect in Times Square crash claimed he wanted to 'kill them all' and said police should have shot him

NEW YORK (AP) " Prosecutors: Suspect in Times Square crash claimed he wanted to 'kill them all' and said police should have shot him.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 21 May 2017 02:41:57 Processing Time: 387ms