12:54am Sun 21 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Law enforcement official: Ex-congressman Anthony Weiner to plead guilty to transferring obscene material to minor

NEW YORK (AP) " Law enforcement official: Ex-congressman Anthony Weiner to plead guilty to transferring obscene material to minor.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 21 May 2017 00:54:57 Processing Time: 9ms