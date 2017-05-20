12:53am Sun 21 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Pennsylvania woman's lost keepsake necklace found in Iceland

PITTSBURGH (AP) " A Pennsylvania woman who lost a keepsake necklace during a trip to Iceland is getting it back because of an alert shopkeeper there and a 911 dispatcher in another part of the state.

Ashley Fusco, of Pine Township, got the necklace which features fingerprint images from her parents who were killed in a 2008 car crash.

Fusco tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Ihttp://bit.ly/2rzh9mp) she lost the necklace while visiting Reykjavik in March.

A clerk found it on the floor of a souvenir shop there and posted a notice on Facebook. That was seen by Kimberly Robinson, a 911 dispatcher in Tioga County who used information in the post to track down the couple's obituary and posted a link to it, which Fusco saw Monday night.

Fusco says she wore the necklace every day,

___

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 21 May 2017 00:53:40 Processing Time: 364ms