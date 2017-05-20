Gambia court issues arrest warrant in journalist's killing

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) " A Gambian court has issued an arrest warrant for two former army officers suspected in the 2004 shooting death of a journalist.
The warrant is for Sanna Manjang and Kawsu Camara, who are reportedly out of the West African country.
Deyda Hydara was co-founder and managing editor of The Point newspaper and a correspondent for Agence France Presse and Reporters without Borders. He was killed just outside Banjul, the capital. Human rights groups have called it a well-planned killing.
Gambia's information minister earlier this month said there will be no amnesty for crimes committed under former President Yahya Jammeh's two-decade rule.
Rights groups say Jammeh oversaw a regime accused of torturing and killing opponents, including journalists. Jammeh flew into exile in January after losing elections.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings