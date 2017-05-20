12:24am Sun 21 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Pennsylvania woman makes dress from Starburst candy wrappers

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (AP) " A Pennsylvania woman has made a dress from more than 10,000 Starburst candy wrappers given to her by her high school sweetheart-turned-husband.

Emily Seilhamer is an artist and upcycler " meaning she recycles items by creating new things out of them.

The Mount Joy Township woman posted a picture of her dress last week on her Facebook page , Artistry and Upcycling by Emily Seilhamer.

Seilhamer met her husband, Malachi, when he offered her a pack of Starburst, his favorite candy. He kept giving her the candies and once she told him she wanted to make a dress, he started bringing her wrappers, which she divided by their bright colors.

Seilhamer tells WPMT-TV (http://bit.ly/2qysiWM ) that "anyone's an artist if they're willing to try."

No cavities resulted from the making of this dress.

___

Information from: WPMT-TV, http://www.fox43.com

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 21 May 2017 01:10:01 Processing Time: 56ms