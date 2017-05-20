12:24am Sun 21 May
Amber Heard shows off form-fitting 'Aquaman' costume

Amber Heard has given the world a first glimpse of her look as the underwater alien she plays in the upcoming "Aquaman" film.

Heard and "Aquaman" director James Wan shared photos of Heard in character as Aquaman's love interest, Mera, on Thursday. Heard sports red hair and a scaly, form-fitting suit in the role. She posted a picture on Twitter with the note, "Meet Mera." Wan called Heard "exquisite."

"Aquaman" stars Jason Momoa as the title character. The cast also includes Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren and Patrick Wilson.

Filming is taking place in Australia. It's set for release in December of 2018.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

