Kobe Bryant dishes an assist to test-weary high schoolers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) " Kobe Bryant has come through with an assist for some high school students in Indiana by getting them out of a final exam.

William Pate told the retired NBA superstar on Twitter that if Bryant gave him a retweet, the students wouldn't have to take a final exam.

Pate included a picture of himself and his teacher shaking on the deal. Bryant came through on Thursday, quoting Pate's request and adding a note , "Hope you have an A in this class."

Bryant retired last year after 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

