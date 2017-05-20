Artists ask Poland's leaders to stop logging in old forest

WARSAW, Poland (AP) " Polish and foreign writers and artists have appealed to Poland's top leaders to stop the logging at Europe's last primeval forest.

The letter by some 230 people to President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Beata Szydlo revives the controversy surrounding the government's decision to intensify logging in the Bialowieza Forest in eastern Poland.

The Environment Ministry argues it is saving the woods' youngest, human-planted parts from an invasion of bark beetles, thus preserving it.

But environmentalists and the European Union say too much of the forest is being felled, threatening a protected UNESCO world heritage site.

Among the signatories are Nobel-winning German writer Herta Mueller and Polish filmmakers Agnieszka Holland and Jerzy Skolimowski.

It could not be immediately confirmed Friday whether the letter has reached Duda and Szydlo.