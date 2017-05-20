7:50pm Sat 20 May
Thailand's chunky monkey on diet after gorging on junk food

BANGKOK (AP) " A morbidly obese wild monkey who gorged himself on junk food and soda from tourists has been rescued and placed on a strict diet.

The chunky monkey " nicknamed "Uncle Fat" by locals " is now eating lean protein, fruits and vegetables at a rehabilitation center in Thailand.

Wildlife officials rescued the male long-tailed macaque last month after photos of the animal started circulating on social media.

Most urban wild monkeys in Thailand are macaques, and they typically weigh around 9 kilograms (20 pounds).

Uncle Fat tipped the scales Friday at around 26 kilograms (60 pounds).

Veterinarians hope to release him back into the wild after a few months.

