Birthplace of grunge mourns 'Seattle's son' Chris Cornell

SEATTLE (AP) " Grief-stricken Chris Cornell fans left flowers at memorials across Seattle for the musician whose forceful, somber songs helped cement the city's place in rock history.

One of the locations where people gathered was the Sound Garden art sculpture at a Seattle park, for which Cornell's band Soundgarden was named.

Cornell was born and raised in the city and was part of a close-knit group of artists who formed the foundation of what would become the grunge scene that exploded in the early 1990s.

The city's Space Needle went dark at 9 p.m. for an hour in tribute to Cornell.

Authorities say Cornell hanged himself in a Detroit hotel room Wednesday following a Soundgarden concert. The band had reunited in 2010 after years on hiatus.

___

Associated Press reporter Phuong Le and photographer Elaine Thompson contributed to this report.