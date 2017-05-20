4:58pm Sat 20 May
Australian police: Teen from Guinea held captive and raped

SYDNEY (AP) " Australian police say a teenage girl from West Africa told them she was flown to Australia by a man who held her captive in a house where she was sexually assaulted by several men.

The 17-year-old from Guinea told police she met a man in her home country in January who offered to bring her to Australia to work as a cleaner. Australian Federal Police say she traveled to Sydney in April with the man, who drove her to a house where she was held captive and sexually assaulted by several men.

The girl managed to escape and was picked up by a woman who drove her to a center for asylum seekers.

Police said on Friday they were trying to track down the woman who found the girl.

