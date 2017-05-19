Senators: Deputy AG knew of Comey firing before writing memo

WASHINGTON (AP) " Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein learned the day before President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey that the law enforcement chief was going to be sacked.

That's according to three Democratic senators who attended a closed briefing with Rosenstein on Thursday.

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the Senate's No. 2 Democrat, said Rosenstein told lawmakers that he learned of Trump's decision to fire Comey "and then he wrote his memo with his rationale" for the firing.

Durbin said Rosenstein learned about Trump's plan on May 8, the day before Comey was fired. Two other Democratic senators bolstered Durbin's account.

The White House pointed to Rosenstein's memo last week as justification for Trump's abrupt decision to dismiss Comey. In the memo Rosenstein criticized Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.