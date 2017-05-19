10:43am Sat 20 May
Colombians seek probe of Chiquita execs for terror funding

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) " Human rights groups in Colombia are calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate executives from Chiquita Brands for alleged complicity in crimes against humanity as a result of payments made to paramilitary groups more than a decade ago.

Chiquita in 2007 pleaded guilty in a case brought by the U.S. Justice Department to making over $1.7 million in payments to the United Self Defense Forces of Colombia and paid a $25 million fine.

But activists now want to hold accountable those who authorized the payments to the U.S.-designated terrorist group. Declassified documents obtained recently by the National Security Archive through a freedom of information request for the first time name 14 Chiquita executives involved in the scandal.

