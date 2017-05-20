The Latest: US releases 2 Turkish bodyguards after violence

WASHINGTON (AP) " The Latest on violence that occurred outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

The United States says it released two members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's (REH'-jehp TY'-ihp UR'-doh-wahns) security detail after briefly detaining them during a violent incident outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington.

The State Department also says that it summoned Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic to discuss the altercation. The department says the ambassador met Wednesday with Tom Shannon, the acting deputy secretary of state and highest-ranking career U.S. diplomat.

The U.S. is declining to say whether the security agents were granted diplomatic immunity or under what conditions they were released.

The U.S. says there's an ongoing investigation that will allow the U.S. "to hold the responsible individuals accountable."

Video appears to show Erdogan's bodyguards violently breaking up a protest this week while Erdogan was visiting Washington.

___

1:33 p.m.

Top congressional Republicans are demanding the Trump administration take swift and severe action against the Turkish government in response to violence involving members of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security detail, with one saying the U.S. "should throw their ambassador the hell out of the United States of America."

Sen. John McCain of Arizona, the chairman of the Armed Services Committee, expressed outrage Thursday at video that appears to show Erdogan's bodyguards violently breaking up a protest earlier this week outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington.

"We should throw their ambassador the hell out of the United States of America," said McCain on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

McCain said "this kind of thing cannot go un-responded to diplomatically." He suggested that lawsuits should be filed if the responsible bodyguards can be identified.