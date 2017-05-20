6:13am Sat 20 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Former CIA director Brennan to appear before House intelligence committee to answer questions on Russia investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) " Former CIA director Brennan to appear before House intelligence committee to answer questions on Russia investigation.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 20 May 2017 07:49:27 Processing Time: 11ms