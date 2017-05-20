6:26am Sat 20 May
Chelsea Manning shows look as woman after prison release

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) " Army Pvt. Chelsea Manning is revealing her new look as a woman, after being freed from a Kansas military prison and a 35-year sentence for leaking classified materials.

The transgender soldier formerly known as Bradley Manning took to Twitter and Instagram on Thursday, posting a portrait photograph of her with short-cropped hair, bright red lipstick and a dark outfit with a plunging neckline.

The 29-year-old Oklahoma native included the caption, "Okay, so here I am everyone!!"

Manning was released early Wednesday from confinement at Kansas' Fort Leavenworth, after having served seven years behind bars for giving classified materials to anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks.

Manning and her attorneys have refused to divulge her post-prison whereabouts or immediate plans.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

