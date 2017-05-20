3:37am Sat 20 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Car traveling through Times Square drives into a crowd of pedestrians, injuring several people

NEW YORK (AP) " Car traveling through Times Square drives into a crowd of pedestrians, injuring several people.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 20 May 2017 03:46:05 Processing Time: 34ms