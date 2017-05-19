12:00am Sat 20 May
Dutch court convicts 20 in racist abuse of politician

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) " A Dutch court has convicted 20 people of insulting or threatening a politician and television personality in a racially charged case that shocked the nation.

The verdicts Thursday came in the trial in Amsterdam of 21 people accused of targeting Sylvana Simons, who is a former dancer and television presenter of Surinamese descent, with a torrent of online racist abuse. One person was acquitted.

The court said in a statement that the heaviest sentence, 80 hours of community service, went to a man who superimposed the head of Simons on video images of a Ku Klux Klan lynching.

Simons' political group, called Artikel 1, welcomed the verdicts, saying in a tweet that they sent a "clear signal" about the limits of freedom of speech.

