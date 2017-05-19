Russian tycoon challenges opposition leader in YouTube video

MOSCOW (AP) " Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has launched a video attack on opposition leader Alexei Navalny shortly before the trial in Usmanov vs. Navalny defamation case was to begin.

Navalny released a documentary in March about the alleged secret wealth of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. Navalny published legal documents showing that Usmanov along with several other Russian billionaires transferred lucrative assets to a charity foundation run by Medvedev's former classmate.

As if mimicking Navalny, a popular video blogger, released a YouTube video on Thursday in which he dismissed Navalny as a "loser" and a "failed businessman." Usmanov, who rarely talks to the press, referred to Navalny with the familiar "ty" pronoun and concluded the 12-minute clip by saying, "I spit on you."