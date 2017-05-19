11:33pm Fri 19 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Saudi Embassy in Vienna warns about Austria's face cover ban

VIENNA (AP) " The Saudi Embassy in Vienna is alerting its citizens to recent Austrian legislation banning face covers in public and is calling on them to observe the law.

The measure takes effect in October. It will affect women who normally wear burqas, nigabs or other outfits that conceal their faces or allow only the eyes to be seen.

The legislation does not specifically name what apparel is banned, however, leaving the wearing of balaclavas and other cold-weather coverings in a possible legal gray zone.

The advisory, on the Saudi Embassy's Twitter account, warns that "anyone who covers the outlines or details of the face in public places is at risk of paying a fine."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 19 May 2017 23:33:18 Processing Time: 462ms