Hearing set in officer's retrial in traffic stop killing

CINCINNATI (AP) " A pretrial hearing is set in the upcoming murder retrial of a white Ohio police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) scheduled a hearing for Thursday that's expected to cover juror anonymity and news media access.

Jury selection in the case of ex-University of Cincinnati Officer Ray Tensing is scheduled to begin May 25th.

Tensing's first trial last year ended in a hung jury. Jurors' identities were shielded in that case.

Ghiz imposed a gag order on participants shortly after taking over the retrial.

She plans a May 26th hearing on evidence issues including whether Tensing's undershirt with a Confederate flag emblem should be admitted.

Tensing testified he feared for his life when Samuel DuBose tried to drive away from a 2015 traffic stop.

