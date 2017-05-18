WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

PARIS " On the night Monaco clinched its first French league title for 17 years, it was fitting that rising star Kylian Mbappe scored a superb goal. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 548 words, photos.

" SOC--Champion Monaco-Key Players. Key plays behind Monaco's French title win. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 648 words, photos.

" SOC--Champion Monaco-Path to Title. Monaco changes tack to become a free-scoring French champion. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 656 words, photos.

MADRID " Cristiano Ronaldo has taken Real Madrid to the verge of its first Spanish league title in five years. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 650 words, photos.

ROME " Rafael Nadal hardly had to get his socks dirty to extend his winning streak to 16 matches.

By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 435 words, photos.

MONTREAL " The lurid details " dark-of-night swapping of tainted urine samples with clean ones through a hole cut into the wall " have been confirmed by an independent investigator who delivered a 144-page report with the proof. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 761 words, photos.

GENEVA " In a further blow to FIFA's image under President Gianni Infantino, two more respected members of its governance oversight panel have left following the removal of their chairman last week. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 307 words, photos.

SOUTHAMPTON, England " Sergio Romero showed Manchester United will be in safe hands in the Europa League final by saving an early penalty and producing many other great stops in a 0-0 draw at Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday. SENT: 386 words, photos.

ROME " Juventus secured the first title of a possible treble by winning the Italian Cup with an authoritative 2-0 victory over Lazio in the final on Wednesday. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 400 words, photos.

Premier League club Watford will be looking to hire its eighth manager since 2012 after announcing the departure of Walter Mazzarri on Wednesday, one season into his three-year deal. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 353 words, photos.

SHEFFIELD, England " Huddersfield is one victory away from sealing a place in England's top division for the first time in 45 years after advancing to the second-tier League Championship playoff final on Wednesday. SENT: 199 words, photo.

" SOC--Greek Roundup. Greek playoff abandoned after beer can hits PAOK manager. SENT: 130 words.

" SOC--UEFA-Trophy Presentations. Ceferin ends Platini's policy on trophy presentations. SENT: 129 words, photo.

" SOC--Feyenoord-Kuyt Retires. Dirk Kuyt retires after winning Dutch league with Feyenoord. SENT: 239 words.

BAGNO DI ROMAGNA, Italy " Spanish rider Omar Fraile won the 11th stage of the Giro d'Italia after being on the attack for most of the day, while Tom Dumoulin kept the overall leader's pink jersey he earned a day earlier. SENT: 371 words, photos.

" CYC--Tour of California. Huffman wins from breakaway in Stage 4 of Tour of California. SENT: 145 words.

BANGALORE, India " Kolkata Knight Riders stayed in contention for their third Indian Premier League title after beating defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets using the Duckworth/Lewis method in a rain-hit eliminator on Wednesday. SENT: 297 words, photos.

IRVING, Texas " Sergio Garcia and Jordan Spieth were teenagers playing at Byron Nelson's tournament before they became Masters champions. By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 651 words, photos.

" SAI--America's Cup. Kiwi America's Cup catamaran sidelined after collision. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 132 words.

" CAR--Indy 500-Top Speeds. Ed Carpenter fastest on 3rd day of Indy 500 practice. SENT: 103 words.

" RAC--Preakness-Draw. Always Dreaming, Classic Empire are neighbors in Preakness. By Beth Harris. SENT: 621 words, photos.

" MOT--Hayden Injured. US motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden hit by car while cycling. SENT: 71 words.

" TEN--French Open-Sharapova. Sharapova says she'll 'rise up again' after French Open snub. SENT: 138 words.

