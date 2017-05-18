10:57am Fri 19 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Vegas police: Officer used stun gun seven times, unapproved neck hold in deadly chase at casino

LAS VEGAS (AP) " Vegas police: Officer used stun gun seven times, unapproved neck hold in deadly chase at casino.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 19 May 2017 13:19:15 Processing Time: 18ms