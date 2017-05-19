Brazil Congress reduces protection in Amazon rainforest

SAO PAULO (AP) " Brazil's lower house of Congress has approved a measure significantly reducing the size of a fully protected national park in the Amazon rain forest and opening a big chunk of land for agriculture and other activities.
The Chamber of Deputies approved the move Tuesday night.
Lawmakers agreed to convert 1.2 million acres of the 3.2 million-acre Jamanxim National Park in Para state into what is called an Environmental Protection Area.
That would let the land be used for the extraction of lumber, agriculture and mining " activities not allowed in a fully protected national park.
Approval of the move is seen as a victory of Congress' rural lobby representing agribusiness. It must still get the nod from the Senate and be ratified by President Michel Temer.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings